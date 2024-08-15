Independence Day 2024: Patriotism and History shine at Red Fort

DH Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering at the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Soldiers take part during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.
Credit: Reuters
A Guard of Honour being given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives at the Red Fort to address the nation on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Soldiers take part in Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.
Credit: Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.
Credit: Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the children after addressing the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.
Credit: Reuters
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with the Paris Olympics 2024 medal winning contingent and others during the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024 Bronze medalist Indian men’s hockey team players PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh during the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah stand during the national anthem at the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after addressing the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Bronze medalist Indian men’s hockey team’s PR Sreejesh poses with the Paris Olympics 2024 medal during the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Credit: X/@16Sreejesh
Indian naval band march past at the Red Fort premises during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI