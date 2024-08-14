Independence Day 2024: When and where to watch PM’s speech?

DH Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and give the Independence Day speech for the 11th time in a row from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.
The PM's address typically begins at 7:30 am and during the speech PM Modi is expected to lay out government's agenda, make important policy and programme announcements, present the report card and also address the burning issues.
His first Independence Day address of his third term will take him past Manmohan Singh, who has unfurled tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014.
With this, PM Modi will be behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.
The theme for the Independence Day 2024 celebration is "Viksit Bharat", which reflects the government's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.
The Independence Day 2024 event will be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on social media platforms X via @PIB_India and the PMO X handle.
Viewers can also watch the Independence Day 2024 events on the YouTube channels of Narendra Modi and Doordarshan National.
