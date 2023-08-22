In Pics | India gears up for Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing

DHNS
Arun Haryani, an enthusiast with his body painted in tri-colours reacts as he holds up a model of LVM3 M4 which was used in the launching of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the eve of its moon landing, in Ahmedabad.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
A young woman takes a selfie along with a cutout of the Chandrayaan-3 Launch Vehicle Mark-III outside a temple in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2023.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
School students at an exhibition on Chandrayaan-3 at Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP), in Ahmedabad.
Credit: PTI Photo
Students of Sudarsan Sand Art Institute create sand art on ISRO’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 at the beach, in Puri.
Credit: PTI Photo
Students of Everwin School with their faces painted with moon celebrate the pre-soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Mahant of Sri Mankameshwar temple Mahant Devaigya Puri performs 'puja' and 'havan' for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3, in Lucknow.
Credit: PTI Photo