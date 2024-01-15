Indian Army Day 2024: Glimpses from 76th Army Day Parade in Lucknow

DH Web Desk

A contingent marches past during Army day celebrations at the Parade Ground at 11 GR, in Lucknow.

|

Credit: PTI

Army Dare Devils team perform during Army day celebrations at the Parade Ground at 11 GR, in Lucknow.

|

Credit: PTI

Army personnel perform during the military and combat display ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ organised as part of the 76th Army Day celebrations, in Lucknow.

|

Credit: PTI

Army paragliders perform during Army day celebrations at the Parade Ground at 11 GR, in Lucknow.

|

Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and others during the military and combat display ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ organised as part of the 76th Army Day celebrations, in Lucknow.

|

Credit: PTI

Army personnel during Army day celebrations at the Parade Ground at 11 GR, in Lucknow.

|

Credit: PTI

Army personnel perform a stunt during the military and combat display ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ organised as part of the 76th Army Day celebrations, in Lucknow.

|

Credit: PTI