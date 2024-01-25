Indian freedom fighters' images generated by AI go viral

Mahatma Gandhi (1869–1948)

Also known as the 'Father of the Nation', Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led the non-violent civil disobedience movement against British rule.

Jawaharlal Nehru (1889–1964)

A key figure in the Indian National Congress, Nehru became the first Prime Minister and played a vital role in shaping the country's early political and economic policies.

Bhagat Singh (1907–1931)

A revolutionary and socialist, Bhagat Singh is remembered for his role in the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. He sacrificed his life at a young age for the cause of independence.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (1891–1956)

Dr BR Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a prominent social reformer, jurist, and political leader in India. He was a key architect of the Indian Constitution and played a pivotal role in framing its principles.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (1875–1950)

Known as the 'Iron Man of India', Patel was a key organiser of the Indian National Congress and played a crucial role in the integration of princely states into the Indian Union after independence.

Subhas Chandra Bose (1897–1945)

A charismatic and influential leader, Bose founded the Indian National Army (INA) and sought support from Axis powers during World War II to free India from British rule.

Lala Lajpat Rai (1865–1928)

A leader in the Indian independence movement, Lala Lajpat Rai was a prominent member of the 'Lal Bal Pal' trio and played a significant role in various protests against British policies.

Chandrasekhar Azad (1906–1931)

A fearless freedom fighter and a key member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, Azad played a vital role in several acts of resistance against the British.

