Indian freedom fighters' images generated by AI go viral

DH Web Desk
Mahatma Gandhi (1869–1948)
Also known as the 'Father of the Nation', Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led the non-violent civil disobedience movement against British rule.
Credit: X/@mvdhav
Jawaharlal Nehru (1889–1964)
A key figure in the Indian National Congress, Nehru became the first Prime Minister and played a vital role in shaping the country's early political and economic policies.
Credit: X/@mvdhav
Bhagat Singh (1907–1931)
A revolutionary and socialist, Bhagat Singh is remembered for his role in the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. He sacrificed his life at a young age for the cause of independence.
Credit: X/@mvdhav
Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (1891–1956)
Dr BR Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a prominent social reformer, jurist, and political leader in India. He was a key architect of the Indian Constitution and played a pivotal role in framing its principles.
Credit: X/@mvdhav
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (1875–1950)
Known as the 'Iron Man of India', Patel was a key organiser of the Indian National Congress and played a crucial role in the integration of princely states into the Indian Union after independence.
Credit: X/@mvdhav
Subhas Chandra Bose (1897–1945)
A charismatic and influential leader, Bose founded the Indian National Army (INA) and sought support from Axis powers during World War II to free India from British rule.
Credit: X/@mvdhav
Lala Lajpat Rai (1865–1928)
A leader in the Indian independence movement, Lala Lajpat Rai was a prominent member of the 'Lal Bal Pal' trio and played a significant role in various protests against British policies.
Credit: X/@mvdhav
Chandrasekhar Azad (1906–1931)
A fearless freedom fighter and a key member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, Azad played a vital role in several acts of resistance against the British.
Credit: X/@mvdhav