iShowSpeed in India: A look at some memorable moments

DH Web Desk

iShowSpeed joined singing sensation Daler Mehndi for a jam session. Their video singing 'Tunak Tunak' is making waves on social media. 

iShowSpeed also met rap sensation MC Stan.

iShowSpeed strikes an animated pose on a horse.

iShowSpeed was also seen enjoying a spin in a supercar.

iShowSpeed is seen posing with the ICC Men's 2023 Cricket World Cup.

iShowSpeed also met BCCI secretary Jay Shah at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during a group stage match between India and Pakistan. 

