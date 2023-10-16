iShowSpeed in India: A look at some memorable moments

DH Web Desk
iShowSpeed joined singing sensation Daler Mehndi for a jam session. Their video singing 'Tunak Tunak' is making waves on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@ishowspeed
iShowSpeed also met rap sensation MC Stan.
Credit: Instagram/@ishowspeed
iShowSpeed strikes an animated pose on a horse.
Credit: Instagram/@ishowspeed
iShowSpeed was also seen enjoying a spin in a supercar.
Credit: Instagram/@ishowspeed
iShowSpeed is seen posing with the ICC Men's 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Credit: Instagram/@ishowspeed
iShowSpeed also met BCCI secretary Jay Shah at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during a group stage match between India and Pakistan.
Credit: Instagram/@ishowspeed