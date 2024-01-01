ISRO successfully launches XPoSat, India's maiden mission to study blackholes

DH Web Desk
ISRO successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite on January 1, 2024.
The satellite would offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes.
The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is aimed to investigate the polarisation of intense X-ray sources in space.
According to ISRO, it is the first dedicated scientific satellite from the space agency to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources.
The 44.4-metre tall rocket lifted off majestically with thunderous applause from spectators who had descended in large numbers at the Sriharikota spaceport.
ISRO's PSLV-C58 carrying an X-ray polarimeter satelite and 10 other satelites lifts-off from the spaceposrt of Sriharikota.
