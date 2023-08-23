Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon: ISRO's most iconic moments

DH Web Desk
World Record in 2017: ISRO created a world record by launching 104 satellites using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), an Indian rocket in single mission.
Credit: PTI
Heaviest Commercial Mission, 2015: ISRO carried out its heaviest commercial mission by launching 1440 kg of load. British satellites were launched as part of the mission using Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C28 on July 10, 2015.
Credit: DH Photo
Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission), 2014: ISRO scripted history when its Mars Orbiter, Mangalyaan, entered into its designated orbit around the red planet, making India the first country to be successful on its maiden Mars mission.
Credit: PTI
Chandrayaan 1, 2008: An unmanned lunar mission was launched in October 2008 and was India's first mission to moon. It aimed to study the moon's surface, mineral composition, and search for water molecules. The mission included the Moon Impact Probe (MIP) that made a controlled impact on the lunar surface, marking India's entry into lunar exploration.
Credit: PTI
INSAT, 1983: The Indian National Satellite (INSAT) system was commissioned with the launch of INSAT-1B in August 1983 by ISRO.
Credit: X/@IndianDiplomacy
Aryabhatta, 1975: The Aryabhata spacecraft, named after the famous Indian astronomer, was India's first satellite; it was completely designed and fabricated in India and launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar in Russia.
Credit: X/@IndiaHistorypic
Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV): It is one of the most technologically challenging endeavors of ISRO towards developing essential technologies for a fully reusable launch vehicle to enable low cost access to space. Space shuttles were built at a very low cost with an intention to reduce the satellite costs.
Credit: NYT