Jallikattu 2024: 7 stunning pictures from the bull-taming sport

DH Web Desk

Three men try to take control of a bull as they participate in the Jallikattu in Madurai.

Credit: PTI

People participate in a Jallikattu event at Palamedu in Madurai.

Credit: PTI

Youngsters try to tame the bull in a Jallikattu event at Palamedu in Madurai.

Credit: PTI

A participant struggles to bring a bull under control in the Jallikattu event in  Madurai.

Credit: PTI

A participant tries to tackle a bull in a Jallikattu event at Periya Suriyur in Tiruchirappalli.

Credit: PTI

People try to take control of a bull as they participate in the Jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram in Madurai.

Credit: PTI

A participant tries to take control of a bull during the Jallikattu event at Alanganallur in Madurai.

Credit: PTI