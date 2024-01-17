Jallikattu 2024: 7 stunning pictures from the bull-taming sport

DH Web Desk
Three men try to take control of a bull as they participate in the Jallikattu in Madurai.
Credit: PTI
People participate in a Jallikattu event at Palamedu in Madurai.
Credit: PTI
Youngsters try to tame the bull in a Jallikattu event at Palamedu in Madurai.
Credit: PTI
A participant struggles to bring a bull under control in the Jallikattu event in Madurai.
Credit: PTI
A participant tries to tackle a bull in a Jallikattu event at Periya Suriyur in Tiruchirappalli.
Credit: PTI
People try to take control of a bull as they participate in the Jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram in Madurai.
Credit: PTI
A participant tries to take control of a bull during the Jallikattu event at Alanganallur in Madurai.
Credit: PTI