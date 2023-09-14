Martyred J&K police officer Humayun Bhat laid to rest

DH Web Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat, who attained martyrdom in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokorenag area in the south of the Valley, was laid to rest in Anantnag.
Credit: PTI Photo
Scores of supporters and well-wishers were present at the funeral of the brave officer.
Credit: PTI Photo
Family members mourn the death of Humayun Bhat during his funeral at his residence in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Humayun, father of a two-month-old daughter and son of retired Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ghulam Hasan Bhat, died due to heavy blood loss.
Retd IG of J&K Police Ghulam Hassan Bhat pays homage to his son.
Credit: PTI Photo
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage to Humayun Bhat by laying wreath on his mortal remains.
Credit: PTI Photo
Manoj Sinha visits Bhat's residence to offer condolences to the family members.
Credit: PTI Photo