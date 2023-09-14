Martyred J&K police officer Humayun Bhat laid to rest

Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat, who attained martyrdom in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokorenag area in the south of the Valley, was laid to rest in Anantnag.

Credit: PTI Photo

Scores of supporters and well-wishers were present at the funeral of the brave officer.

Family members mourn the death of Humayun Bhat during his funeral at his residence in Srinagar.

Humayun, father of a two-month-old daughter and son of retired Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ghulam Hasan Bhat, died due to heavy blood loss.

Retd IG of J&K Police Ghulam Hassan Bhat pays homage to his son.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage to Humayun Bhat by laying wreath on his mortal remains.

Manoj Sinha visits Bhat's residence to offer condolences to the family members.

