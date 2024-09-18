Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 | Polling begins for 24 constituencies in first phase

DH Web Desk
An elderly voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Kakapora in Pulwama.
Credit: PTI
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Kakapora in Pulwama.
Credit: PTI
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Kishtwar.
Credit: PTI
Voters ready to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Kishtwar.
Credit: PTI
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Kishtwar.
Credit: PTI
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Kishtwar.
Credit: PTI
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Pulwama.
Credit: PTI
An elderly voter gets her credentials checked by a Booth Level Officer before casting his vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Pulwama.
Credit: PTI
A polling official welcomes a voter at a women-managed polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.
Credit: X/@ceo_UTJK
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Pulwama.
Credit: X/@dcpulwama