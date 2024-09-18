Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 | Polling begins for 24 constituencies in first phase

An elderly voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Kakapora in Pulwama.

Credit: PTI

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Kakapora in Pulwama.

Credit: PTI

Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Kishtwar.

Credit: PTI

Voters ready to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Kishtwar.

Credit: PTI

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Kishtwar.

Credit: PTI

Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Kishtwar.

Credit: PTI

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Pulwama.

Credit: PTI

An elderly voter gets her credentials checked by a Booth Level Officer before casting his vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Pulwama.

Credit: PTI

A polling official welcomes a voter at a women-managed polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Credit: X/@ceo_UTJK

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Pulwama.

Credit: X/@dcpulwama