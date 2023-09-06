Janmashtami 2023: 5 'prasad' to offer Lord Krishna

DH Web Desk
Panjiri: A sweet and nutritious dish made from roasted wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and various dry fruits.
Makhan Misri: Lord Krishna's favourite, this simple prasad consists of fresh homemade butter and rock sugar.
Gopalkala: A mixture of beaten rice, yogurt, cucumber, coconut, and various spices, which is offered to Lord Krishna.
Shrikhand: A sweet and creamy yogurt dessert flavoured with saffron and cardamom.
Pede: Made from Khoya (reduced milk) and flavoured with cardamom, this is a must-offer dish on Janmashtami.
