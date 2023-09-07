Janmashtami 2023: Nation celebrates birth of Lord Krishna with great fervour

Devotees queue up to get the darshan of Lord Krishna on Krishna Janmashtami at Rajajinagar ISKCON temple in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks during Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON temple, at Dwarka in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Artists dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha perform during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at Devi Talab Mandir, in Jalandhar.

Credit: PTI

Youths form a human chain pyramid to break a 'Dahi-Handi' as they celebrate Janmashtami festival, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI

A child dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a dress competition on Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

Devotees perform 'abhishek' of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, at Hare Krishna Mandir, in North Guwahati.

Credit: PTI

School children shower flowers on two students dressed as Lord Krishna and goddess Radha during the celebrations on the eve of ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ festival, in Amritsar.

Credit: PTI

A child dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a procession taken out on Janmashtami, in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Credit: PTI

Mayor Shobha Somanache offering prayers to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Belagavi.

Credit: DH Photo