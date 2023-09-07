Janmashtami 2023: Nation celebrates birth of Lord Krishna with great fervour

DH Web Desk
Devotees queue up to get the darshan of Lord Krishna on Krishna Janmashtami at Rajajinagar ISKCON temple in Bengaluru.
Credit: DH Photo
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks during Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON temple, at Dwarka in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Artists dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha perform during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at Devi Talab Mandir, in Jalandhar.
Credit: PTI
Youths form a human chain pyramid to break a 'Dahi-Handi' as they celebrate Janmashtami festival, in Nagpur.
Credit: PTI
A child dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a dress competition on Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
Devotees perform 'abhishek' of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, at Hare Krishna Mandir, in North Guwahati.
Credit: PTI
School children shower flowers on two students dressed as Lord Krishna and goddess Radha during the celebrations on the eve of ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ festival, in Amritsar.
Credit: PTI
A child dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a procession taken out on Janmashtami, in Kozhikode, Kerala.
Credit: PTI
Mayor Shobha Somanache offering prayers to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Belagavi.
Credit: DH Photo