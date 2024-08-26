Janmashtami 2024: 5 must-visit Krishna temples in India

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

One of the holiest and most famous temples of Lord Krishna in the world, this temple anticipates thousands of devotees during Janmashtami.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat

Also known as the Jagat Mandir, this temple is one of the four sacred pilgrimages in India, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees throughout the year.

Credit: Gujarat Tourism

Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, Kerala

This temple is one of the most significant places of worship for Hindus in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Credit: X/@mysql_sync

Udupi Krishna Temple, Karnataka

This renowned historic temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, is one of Udupi’s eight mathas with deep historical significance. A large number of devotees visit the temple to offer prayers to Lord Krishna, particularly during Janmashtami.

Credit: Karnataka Tourism

ISKCON Temple

ISKCON is a global movement with numerous temples dedicated to Lord Krishna built around the world. These beautifully constructed and well-maintained temples attract hundreds of thousands of devotees from various castes and religions throughout the year. Krishna Janmashtami is one of the festivals that ISKCON celebrates on a grand scale.

Credit: TPML