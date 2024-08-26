Janmashtami 2024: 5 must-visit Krishna temples in India

DH Web Desk
Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan
One of the holiest and most famous temples of Lord Krishna in the world, this temple anticipates thousands of devotees during Janmashtami.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat
Also known as the Jagat Mandir, this temple is one of the four sacred pilgrimages in India, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees throughout the year.
Credit: Gujarat Tourism
Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, Kerala
This temple is one of the most significant places of worship for Hindus in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Credit: X/@mysql_sync
Udupi Krishna Temple, Karnataka
This renowned historic temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, is one of Udupi’s eight mathas with deep historical significance. A large number of devotees visit the temple to offer prayers to Lord Krishna, particularly during Janmashtami.
Credit: Karnataka Tourism
ISKCON Temple
ISKCON is a global movement with numerous temples dedicated to Lord Krishna built around the world. These beautifully constructed and well-maintained temples attract hundreds of thousands of devotees from various castes and religions throughout the year. Krishna Janmashtami is one of the festivals that ISKCON celebrates on a grand scale.
Credit: TPML