Janmashtami 2024: Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Devotees form a human pyramid to break the 'dahi handi' during Janmashtami celebrations, at Juinagar in Navi Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Devotees form a human pyramid to break the 'dahi handi' during Janmashtami celebrations, in Thane.
Credit: PTI
Devotees form a human pyramid to break the 'dahi handi', an earthen pot filled with curd, as part of 'Janmashtami' festival celebrations, at Dadar in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
'Govindas' form a human pyramid to break the 'Dahi Handi' on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
'Govindas' form a human pyramid to break the 'Dahi Handi' on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Devotees break the 'dahi handi' during Janmashtami celebrations, at Old Panvel in Navi Mumbai.
Credit: PTI