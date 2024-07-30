Howrah-Mumbai Mail derails in Jharkhand: Two dead, 20 injured

Rescue and relief work underway after the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.

Passengers near the derailed coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail, in Jharkhand.

The accident occurred at 3:45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), said officials.

The situation remains grim in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.

The tragic incident sent shockwaves among the passengers inside the train.

The injured are being taken to a nearby hospital in Jamshedpur following the derailment of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail in Seraikela-Kharsawan.

