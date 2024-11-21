K Sanjay Murthy sworn in as new CAG of India; see pictures

Former Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by President Droupadi Murmu.

Murthy, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pose with the newly-sworn Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, K Sanjay Murthy, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Murthy was named the new CAG by the Centre in November 18. Girish Chandra Murmu completed his tenure as the CAG on November 20.

