Kargil Vijay Divas 2024: Nation pays homage, led by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the Kargil War matyrs at the Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, in Dras.
Credit: PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the ‘Kargil War’ martyrs at the National War Memorial to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and others after paying tribute at the National War Memorial (Rashtriya Samar Smarak) on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays homage to the Kargil War martyrs on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Smritika' War Memorial, in Lucknow.
Credit: X/@myogiadityanath
PM Modi lays a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, in Dras, Kargil.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and other Army veterans during a program to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ at the Kargil War Memorial, in Dras, Kargil.
Credit: X/@NarendraModi
Members stand to pay homage to the Kargil War matyrs on the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at the pictures of the war matyrs during his visit at the museum at Kargil War Memorial on the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, in Dras, Kargil.
Credit: X/@NarendraModi
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari being greeted by other officials during a ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Fort William, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a program to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ at the Kargil War Memorial, in Dras, Kargil.
Credit: X/@NarendraModi
Students and others pay tribute to the ‘Kargil War’ martyrs on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, in Jammu.
Credit: PTI
Army personnel light candles at the Drass War Memorial during 'Shaurya Sandhya', organised to commemorate the 545 martyrs of Kargil war, on the eve of 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, at Drass, in Kargil.
Credit: PTI