5 Serene Retreats in Karnataka that are perfect for New Year Getaways

DH Web Desk
Calamondin Bungalow, Coorg: Discover the essence of Coorg at this five-bedroom heritage bungalow surrounded by coffee plantations. Relive 100 years of history, while connecting with nature.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Suvarna Sangam, Udupi: This pet-friendly home overlooking the Suvarna River is a perfect spot to explore the scenic beaches of Udupi. Indulge in speedboat rides, outdoor games, riverfront dinners and many more.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Ocean Pearl, Hejamady: A Mangalore-style villa set on the Hejamady Beach is one of the best places to welcome the new year. Soak in the rhythm of the crashing waves and swaying palms. One can make the most of it with a romantic dinner on the private backwaters.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Coorg Toddy Farms, Coorg: A Mangalore-tiled roof home on the Harangi Backwaters amidst coffee plantations in Coorg is perfect spot to be in new year. Savour authentic Coorg delicacies and indulge in nature walks, a 30-minute drive away from Dubare Elephant Camp.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Cafella, Chikmagalur: This home perfectly blends with the natural surroundings and features a Poker table, telescope for stargazing, coffee trail and harvesting experiences, and bonfire nights with BBQ delights.
Credit: Special Arrangement