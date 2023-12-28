7 things to do in Karnataka on New Year's Eve

DH Web Desk
Bengaluru celebrations: Attend New Year's Eve parties and events in popular clubs, hotels, and resorts in Bengaluru. Explore the vibrant nightlife in areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Indiranagar.
Safari at Bandipur National Park: Stay at a jungle resort and enjoy the beauty of nature. Also experience a unique New Year celebration by going on a wildlife safari.
Gokarna beach party: If you prefer a beach celebration, Gokarna offers a laid-back atmosphere with its beautiful beaches. One can make the most of it by joining beach parties, bonfires, and live music events along the coastline.
Hampi Tour: Explore the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi and witness the New Year celebrations in a historical and cultural setting.
Mysuru royal celebration: Experience the grandeur of Mysuru by attending the New Year's Eve celebration at the Palace. Enjoy the spectacular lighting, fireworks, and cultural programmes that are often organised for the occasion.
Badami adventure: People who love outdoor activities, can consider spending New Year in Badami. Engage in rock climbing, trekking, and exploring the historical caves during the day and celebrate at night.
Hike in the Western Ghats: Embark on a trek in the Western Ghats, exploring places like Kodachadri or Mullayanagiri. Camp at the summit and welcome the New Year with a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape.
