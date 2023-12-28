7 things to do in Karnataka on New Year's Eve

DH Web Desk

Bengaluru celebrations: Attend New Year's Eve parties and events in popular clubs, hotels, and resorts in Bengaluru. Explore the vibrant nightlife in areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Indiranagar.

|

Credit: Pexels

Safari at Bandipur National Park: Stay at a jungle resort and enjoy the beauty of nature. Also experience a unique New Year celebration by going on a wildlife safari.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Gokarna beach party: If you prefer a beach celebration, Gokarna offers a laid-back atmosphere with its beautiful beaches. One can make the most of it by joining beach parties, bonfires, and live music events along the coastline.

|

Credit: Pexels

Hampi Tour: Explore the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi and witness the New Year celebrations in a historical and cultural setting.

|

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Mysuru royal celebration: Experience the grandeur of Mysuru by attending the New Year's Eve celebration at the Palace. Enjoy the spectacular lighting, fireworks, and cultural programmes that are often organised for the occasion.

|

Credit: DH Photo

Badami adventure: People who love outdoor activities, can consider spending New Year in Badami. Engage in rock climbing, trekking, and exploring the historical caves during the day and celebrate at night.

|

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Hike in the Western Ghats: Embark on a trek in the Western Ghats, exploring places like Kodachadri or Mullayanagiri. Camp at the summit and welcome the New Year with a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape.

|

Credit: DH Photo