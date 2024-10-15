Bengaluru struggles under heavy rains, normal life severely affected

DH Web Desk

Incessant downpours since Tuesday morning have crippled daily life across central and southern Karnataka, with Bengaluru facing waterlogged neighborhoods and heavy traffic congestion.

Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh

Motorists faced difficulties navigating through the city traffic due to the downpour as several roads in Varthur, Hebbal, Kadubeesanahalli, and surrounding areas were water-logged.

Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh

Areas housing major technology companies like Manyata Tech Park on Outer Ring Road (ORR) and tech hubs like Sarjapur were among the affected.

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

In the wake of rains across Bengaluru, the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up 24X7 exclusive control rooms in its eight zones and also launched a helpline number (1533) to report rain-related problems.

Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh

Meanwhile, the BBMP's disaster management team has cleared waterlogging at several areas, allowing vehicular movement.

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Students and office-goers in Bengaluru in particular had a tough time following road congestion due to the rains.

Credit: DH Phot/Kishor Kumar Bolar

IMD has issued a yellow alert -- indicating worsening weather conditions that could disrupt daily life -- for the districts of Tumakuru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Shivamogga and Chikkaballapura in addition to coastal Karnataka.

Credit: DH Phot/Kishor Kumar Bolar