Bengaluru Rains: 5 dead, several injured as building collapses in Hennur

On Tuesday, October 22, an under-construction building in Babusapalya, Bengaluru, collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the area.
More than a dozen workers are believed to be trapped inside, with the death toll now rising to five.
Rescue operations are going on despite the challenging conditions.
A fire department official said that according to a preliminary investigation, the entire building collapsed, trapping the people underneath.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the spot and took stock of the situation.
So far 16 workers have been rescued from the site.
The incident occurred at a time when the city was witnessing heavy downpour.
Rescue work progressing after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru.
An injured person is taken for treatment after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru.
