Bengaluru Rains: 5 dead, several injured as building collapses in Hennur

DH Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 22, an under-construction building in Babusapalya, Bengaluru, collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the area.

Credit: PTI

More than a dozen workers are believed to be trapped inside, with the death toll now rising to five.

Credit: PTI

Rescue operations are going on despite the challenging conditions.

Credit: PTI

A fire department official said that according to a preliminary investigation, the entire building collapsed, trapping the people underneath.

Credit: PTI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Credit: PTI

So far 16 workers have been rescued from the site.

Credit: PTI

The incident occurred at a time when the city was witnessing heavy downpour.

Credit: PTI

Rescue work progressing after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

An injured person is taken for treatment after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI