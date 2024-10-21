Bengaluru Rains: Homes submerged, roads paralysed once again!

DH Web Desk
Continuous rain and thunderstorms greeted the city on the Monday morning, prompting the IMD to declare an orange alert for moderate to heavy rainfall.
Credit: DH Photo/Special Arrangement
Following the 6:45 am alert, schools were ordered to shut by the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner.
Credit: PTI
Several areas of the city, including Majestic, RR Nagar, Nandini Layout, BTM Layout, HSR Layout, and Kengeri, were hit by heavy rainfall.
Credit: PTI
By 09:00 am, sunlight appeared in many areas as the skies brightened, though the eastern and southeastern parts of Bengaluru continued to remain overcast.
Credit: PTI
Flooding affected the usual waterlogging spots, such as Nagavara Junction, Mysuru Road sections, Gunjur, Windsor Manor bridge, Millers Road underpass, parts of Sankey Road, Vaddarapalya Junction (airport road), Ganga Nagar, and Panathur underbridge.
Credit DH Photo/Pushkar V
Tree falls caused traffic delays, mainly in the southern parts of the city, and homes in Murphy Town, Halasuru, experienced flooding.
Credit: DH Photo/MS Manjunath
Amid the heavy downpour in the city, residents of many flood-affected areas have taken to social media to pour out their woes ranging from waterlogging to complaining about "crumbling" infrastructure.
Credit: DH Photo