KRV protest against non-Kannada signboards in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) members carried out a massive rally in Bengaluru on December 27 to raise awareness about Kannada signboards.

Credit: DH Photo

The protest, which started on a peaceful note, took a violent turn just hours after it commenced.

Credit: DH Photo

KRV members were seen pulling down and damaging the English signboards.

Credit: DH Photo

The shops with the name boards in English were damaged by the protesters.

Credit: DH Photo

Signboards of private hotels and other private establishments were also vandalised.

Credit: DH Photo

Despite strict police vigil, several groups of the KRV outfit flocked to other parts of the city and started pulling down and damaging the signboards in English.

Credit: DH Photo

KRV supporters were seen hurling stones at the English signboards and damaging the hoardings.

Credit: DH Photo

The members also turned violent and carried out similar acts of vandalism in KR Puram, Rajajinagar and other major areas.

Credit: DH Photo

Police resorted to preventive detentions in CBD areas, KR Puram, Rajajinagar and Sadahalli, near Devanahalli.

Credit: DH Photo