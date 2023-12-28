KRV protest against non-Kannada signboards in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) members carried out a massive rally in Bengaluru on December 27 to raise awareness about Kannada signboards.
The protest, which started on a peaceful note, took a violent turn just hours after it commenced.
KRV members were seen pulling down and damaging the English signboards.
The shops with the name boards in English were damaged by the protesters.
Signboards of private hotels and other private establishments were also vandalised.
Despite strict police vigil, several groups of the KRV outfit flocked to other parts of the city and started pulling down and damaging the signboards in English.
KRV supporters were seen hurling stones at the English signboards and damaging the hoardings.
The members also turned violent and carried out similar acts of vandalism in KR Puram, Rajajinagar and other major areas.
Police resorted to preventive detentions in CBD areas, KR Puram, Rajajinagar and Sadahalli, near Devanahalli.
