Namma Pride March: Bengaluru's streets filled with colour and LGBTQIA+ unity

DH Web Desk
Members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their supporters participated in the annual Namma Pride Walk in Bengaluru.
Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
This year, the participants organised a march from Sree Kanteerava Stadium to Samsa Bayalu Ranga Mandira.
Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
The march is held every year to campaign for equal rights for the members of the queer community.
Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
Members of the LGBTQIA+ community pose for the cameras as they participate in Namma Pride March 2024 in Bengaluru.
Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
The walk was a culmination of month-long activities to demand equal rights for the queer community.
Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo