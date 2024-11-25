Namma Pride March: Bengaluru's streets filled with colour and LGBTQIA+ unity

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their supporters participated in the annual Namma Pride Walk in Bengaluru.

Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo

This year, the participants organised a march from Sree Kanteerava Stadium to Samsa Bayalu Ranga Mandira.

The march is held every year to campaign for equal rights for the members of the queer community.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community pose for the cameras as they participate in Namma Pride March 2024 in Bengaluru.

The walk was a culmination of month-long activities to demand equal rights for the queer community.

