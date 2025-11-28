Photos | Flower show blooms in Bengaluru, this time at Cubbon Park: See pics

DH Web Desk

People watched the 'Flower Festival-2025' art and culture exhibition organised by the Horticulture Department for 11 days at Cubbon Park.

Credit: DH Photo

A butterfly made with flowers on display during the Cubbon Park Flower Show 2025, in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

Visitors take picture of a floral display during the Cubbon Park Flower Show 2025, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Credit: PTI Photo

People click pictures at the flower show.

Credit: DH Photo

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh viewed the 'Flower Festival-2025'

Credit: DH Photo

The show features over 100 varieties of flowers and plants.

Credit: DH Photo

Elephants made with leaves and flowers for display at Cubbon Park.

Credit: DH Photo