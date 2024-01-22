Celebrations galore in Karnataka as Ram Lalla returns home to Ayodhya

DH Web Desk
Kalicharan Friends from Boloor celebrated the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in an unique manner by walking with characters dressed as Rama, Lakshmana and Hanuman.
Credit: DH Photo/Fakruddin H
The car of Sachin Miskin of Hubballi is decorated with in saffron colour, along with images of Lord Ram, Hanuman, Ram Mandir, and Shriram slogans, ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
Credit: DH Photo
Prayers at Mangaluru Sri Rama Bhajana Mandir
Credit: DH Photo/Fakhruddin H
Sweets being distributed to passers by as part of the celebrations.
Credit: DH Photo/Fakhruddin H
Youths take a selfie with a Lord Ram idol in Kalaburagi.
Credit: DH Photo
Devotees being served food in Kalaburagi.
Credit: DH Photo
Special decorations were made for the deity in Kalaburagi's Ram Theertha.
Credit: DH Photo