Karva Chauth 2024: Indian women celebrate festival of love and matrimony

Married women offer prayers on 'Karva Chauth' festival in Patna.
Married women pose for pictures as they perform rituals on 'Karva Chauth' festival in Patna.
Married women celebrate the 'Karva Chauth' festival, in Jammu.
A woman clicked in a joyous mood during the 'Karva Chauth' festival celebrations, at a temple in Jalandhar.
Women click selfies on the occasion of 'Karva Chauth' festival in Patna.
Married women perform pooja on the occasion of 'Karva Chauth', in Shimla.
A woman is seen performing 'Karva Chauth' rituals, in Jalandhar.
A couple performs 'Karva Chauth' rituals as they break the fast by seeing the moon, in Kanpur.
Married women perform pooja on the occasion of 'Karva Chauth', at a temple in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
Married women perform rituals on the occasion of the 'Karva Chauth' festival, in Jammu.
