Karva Chauth 2024: Indian women celebrate festival of love and matrimony

DH Web Desk

Married women offer prayers on 'Karva Chauth' festival in Patna.

|

Credit: PTI

Married women pose for pictures as they perform rituals on 'Karva Chauth' festival in Patna.

|

Credit: PTI

Married women celebrate the 'Karva Chauth' festival, in Jammu.

|

Credit: PTI

A woman clicked in a joyous mood during the 'Karva Chauth' festival celebrations, at a temple in Jalandhar.

|

Credit: PTI

Women click selfies on the occasion of 'Karva Chauth' festival in Patna.

|

Credit: PTI

Married women perform pooja on the occasion of 'Karva Chauth', in Shimla.

|

Credit: PTI

A woman is seen performing 'Karva Chauth' rituals, in Jalandhar.

|

Credit: PTI

A couple performs 'Karva Chauth' rituals as they break the fast by seeing the moon, in Kanpur.

|

Credit: PTI

Married women perform pooja on the occasion of 'Karva Chauth', at a temple in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

|

Credit: PTI

Married women perform rituals on the occasion of the 'Karva Chauth' festival, in Jammu.

|

Credit: PTI