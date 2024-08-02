Wayanad landslide: Rescue operations on in full swing

DH Web Desk
Rescue operation underway after landslides triggered by rain in Wayanad district of Kerala.
Credit: X/@IaSouthern
Security personnel construct a bridge in the landslide-hit area in Wayanad, Kerala.
Credit: PTI
A rescue operation under way in Wayanad, Kerala.
Credit: X/@DefencePROkochi
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet the landslide victims during their visit at the affected sites in Wayanad, Kerala.
Credit: X/@INCIndia
Rescue and restoration work underway in the hilly areas of Wayanad in Kerala.
Credit: PTI
Army personnel carry out rescue operations in the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, Kerala.
Credit: X/@SpokespersonMoD
Army personnel walk on a temporary foot-bridge to facilitate rescue operations and evacuation of stranded people in landslide affected areas in Wayanad, Kerala.
Credit: X/@SpokespersonMoD
Indian Air Force personnel aboard Dhruv (ALH) helicopter distribute relief materials at Pothukal village near Chooralmala, Kerala.
Credit: X/@DefencePROTvm
Armed Forces, NDRF, SDRF and civil administration personnel carry out rescue operation after landslides triggered by rain in Wayanad, Kerala.
Credit: X/@SpokespersonMoD
Rescue operation underway for the third consecutive day after the landslides in Wayanad, Kerala.
Credit: PTI
The landslide site at Chooramala near Mundakkai in Wayanad, Kerala.
Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V
Search and rescue operation continues in Wayanad, Kerala.
Credit: PTI