Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Midnight protests for justice erupt across Bengal

At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday (August 15), thousands of women from diverse backgrounds took to the streets across West Bengal, protesting the brutal rape and murder of a doctor who was on duty at a Kolkata hospital last week.
Driven by the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, which gained traction on social media, the protests started at 11:55 pm, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations.
As night descended, the streets buzzed with chants of 'We Want Justice,' echoing the collective anger and sorrow of women from every corner - students, professionals, and homemakers - marching together to demand accountability and an end to violence against women.
Crowds gathered from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to College Square, from Naktala Nabapally to New Town Biswa Bangla Gate, from Behala Sakher Bazar to Shyambazar Five Point crossing, from Academy of Fine Arts to Nagerbazar, among others.
In a show of solidarity, men also joined the protests across various locations, standing shoulder to shoulder with women and underscoring the widespread call for change and justice.
At some places, thousands of women carried out candle marches - a poignant call for justice.
Similar scenes unfolded in Sreerampore, Chunchura, Santiniketan, Krishnanagar, Bardhaman, Siliguri, Barasat, Barrackpore, Rajarhat-Newtown, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.
In Kolkata, the spirit of the protest was palpable.
Protestors clashed with the police outside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
A vandalised two-wheeler is seen amid protest at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
