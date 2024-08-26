Krishna Janmashtami celebrated with great zeal across country; see pics

DH Web Desk
Children dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival celebrations, in Indore.
Credit: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during Janmashtami festival celebrations, in Indore.
Credit: X/@DrMohanYadav51
An illuminated Govind Dev Ji temple ahead of the 'Janmashtami' festival, in Jaipur.
Credit: PTI
An artisan gives final touches to a brass idol of Lord Krishna, in Nagpur.
Credit: PTI
Vendors sell flowers and idols of Lord Krishna outside a temple, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
A monk blesses devotees during the celebration of Janmashtami festival at ISKCON Temple, in Guwahati.
Credit: PTI
School students break 'Dahi Handi' during 'Janmashtami' celebrations at a school, in Nagpur.
Credit: PTI
Children dressed as Lord Krishna during a celebration ahead of the Janmashtami festival, in Nadia.
Credit: PTI
Students dressed as Radha and Krishna during celebrations ahead of the 'Janmashtami' festival, in Amritsar.
Credit: PTI