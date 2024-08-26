Krishna Janmashtami celebrated with great zeal across country; see pics

Children dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival celebrations, in Indore.

Credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during Janmashtami festival celebrations, in Indore.

Credit: X/@DrMohanYadav51

An illuminated Govind Dev Ji temple ahead of the 'Janmashtami' festival, in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI

An artisan gives final touches to a brass idol of Lord Krishna, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI

Vendors sell flowers and idols of Lord Krishna outside a temple, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

A monk blesses devotees during the celebration of Janmashtami festival at ISKCON Temple, in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI

School students break 'Dahi Handi' during 'Janmashtami' celebrations at a school, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI

Children dressed as Lord Krishna during a celebration ahead of the Janmashtami festival, in Nadia.

Credit: PTI

Students dressed as Radha and Krishna during celebrations ahead of the 'Janmashtami' festival, in Amritsar.

Credit: PTI