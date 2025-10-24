Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus gutted in flames, 20 feared dead

DH Web Desk

Over a dozen were charred to death as a private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire in Kurnool after hitting a two-wheeler.

|

Credit: PTI

Initial reports indicate the bus was carrying about 40 people when it struck a motorcycle, dragging the bike with its open fuel cap and igniting the fatal fire.

|

Credit: PTI

"About 19 passengers, two children and two drivers survived the mishap," Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen told PTI.

|

Credit: PTI

The bus door got jammed due to a short circuit, and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes.

|

Credit: PTI

Most survivors were aged between 25 and 35 years, said the cops.

|

Credit: PTI

Calling the incident "deeply unfortunate," President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences following the fatal bus fire in Andhra Pradesh.

|

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus fire mishap.

|

Credit: PTI