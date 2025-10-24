Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus gutted in flames, 20 feared dead

DH Web Desk
Over a dozen were charred to death as a private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire in Kurnool after hitting a two-wheeler.
Initial reports indicate the bus was carrying about 40 people when it struck a motorcycle, dragging the bike with its open fuel cap and igniting the fatal fire.
"About 19 passengers, two children and two drivers survived the mishap," Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen told PTI.
The bus door got jammed due to a short circuit, and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes.
Most survivors were aged between 25 and 35 years, said the cops.
Calling the incident "deeply unfortunate," President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences following the fatal bus fire in Andhra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus fire mishap.
