Lakshadweep: Things to know about the hidden gem of India

DH Web Desk

Geography

Lakshadweep is a union territory of India, located approximately 200 to 400 km off the southwestern coast.

|

Credit: X/@onlysushil

It is composed of 36 atolls and coral reefs, with only ten of them inhabited.

|

Credit: X/@AbhyankAwasthi5

Kavaratti

Kavaratti is the capital of Lakshadweep and lies in the Arabian Sea about 345 km.

|

Credit: X/@AbhyankAwasthi5

Agatti, Minicoy, and Amini.

These inhabited islands have its unique charm and are famous tourist attractions.  

|

Credit:X/@narendramodi

Population and local language

The population is predominantly Muslim, and the local language is Malayalam.

|

Credit: PTI

Biodiversity

Lakshadweep is known for its rich marine biodiversity, with numerous species of fish, coral reefs, and other marine life.

|

Credit: Pexels

The coral atolls and lagoons contribute to its ecological significance.

|

Credit: Pexels

Entry to certain islands in Lakshadweep is restricted to protect the environment and preserve the culture of the indigenous people. Tourists need permits to visit these islands.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Transport

Agatti and Bangaram islands have airports with regular flights connecting them to the Indian mainland.

|

Credit: Pexels

Ships also operate between Kochi and Lakshadweep.

|

Credit: Instagram/@cordeliacruises

Economy

The economy of Lakshadweep is primarily based on coconut cultivation and fishing.

|

Credit: Pexels

Cultural Influences

Lakshadweep has a unique cultural blend influenced by Arab, African, and Indian cultures, reflected in its traditions, festivals, and cuisine.

|

Credit: Pexels

Fun Fact

The name Lakshadweep in Malayalam and Sanskrit means 'One Lakh Islands'.

|

Credit: Pexels