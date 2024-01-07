Lakshadweep: Things to know about the hidden gem of India

DH Web Desk
Geography
Lakshadweep is a union territory of India, located approximately 200 to 400 km off the southwestern coast.
Credit: X/@onlysushil
It is composed of 36 atolls and coral reefs, with only ten of them inhabited.
Credit: X/@AbhyankAwasthi5
Kavaratti
Kavaratti is the capital of Lakshadweep and lies in the Arabian Sea about 345 km.
Credit: X/@AbhyankAwasthi5
Agatti, Minicoy, and Amini.
These inhabited islands have its unique charm and are famous tourist attractions.
Credit:X/@narendramodi
Population and local language
The population is predominantly Muslim, and the local language is Malayalam.
Credit: PTI
Biodiversity
Lakshadweep is known for its rich marine biodiversity, with numerous species of fish, coral reefs, and other marine life.
Credit: Pexels
The coral atolls and lagoons contribute to its ecological significance.
Credit: Pexels
Entry to certain islands in Lakshadweep is restricted to protect the environment and preserve the culture of the indigenous people. Tourists need permits to visit these islands.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Transport
Agatti and Bangaram islands have airports with regular flights connecting them to the Indian mainland.
Credit: Pexels
Ships also operate between Kochi and Lakshadweep.
Credit: Instagram/@cordeliacruises
Economy
The economy of Lakshadweep is primarily based on coconut cultivation and fishing.
Credit: Pexels
Cultural Influences
Lakshadweep has a unique cultural blend influenced by Arab, African, and Indian cultures, reflected in its traditions, festivals, and cuisine.
Credit: Pexels
Fun Fact
The name Lakshadweep in Malayalam and Sanskrit means 'One Lakh Islands'.
Credit: Pexels