6 tourist spots to visit in Lakshadweep

Bangaram: This uninhabited island is tear-shaped.

Credit: iStock Photo

Agatti: This is the only island with an airport, and its resorts provide all modern facilities for tourists.

Credit: https://lakshadweep.gov.in

Kadmath: This shallow island offers water sports like kayaking, sailing boats, pedalling boats, skiing boats and glass-bottomed boats on a hiring basis.

Credit: X/@tcl_tclent

Minicoy: 'Mahi' is the spoken language of the island, which is also a dominant center for tuna fishing and canning factory processes.

Credit: lakshadweep.gov.in

Kalpeni: Another island with pristine beaches and clear blue waters make it a must-visit. 

Credit: lakshadweep.gov.in

Kavaratti: It is the capital of Lakshadweep with mosques, graveyards, administrative buildings, banks, and even an aquarium.

Credit: lakshadweep.gov.in