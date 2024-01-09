6 tourist spots to visit in Lakshadweep

DH Web Desk
Bangaram: This uninhabited island is tear-shaped.
Credit: iStock Photo
Agatti: This is the only island with an airport, and its resorts provide all modern facilities for tourists.
Credit: https://lakshadweep.gov.in
Kadmath: This shallow island offers water sports like kayaking, sailing boats, pedalling boats, skiing boats and glass-bottomed boats on a hiring basis.
Credit: X/@tcl_tclent
Minicoy: 'Mahi' is the spoken language of the island, which is also a dominant center for tuna fishing and canning factory processes.
Credit: lakshadweep.gov.in
Kalpeni: Another island with pristine beaches and clear blue waters make it a must-visit.
Credit: lakshadweep.gov.in
Kavaratti: It is the capital of Lakshadweep with mosques, graveyards, administrative buildings, banks, and even an aquarium.
Credit: lakshadweep.gov.in