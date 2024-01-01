Last sunset of 2023: Amazing visuals from various Indian cities

DH Web Desk
Tourists enjoy a camel safari in the desert of Pushkar, Rajasthan.
Credit: PTI
A woman with her children captures the last sunset of the year in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
Tourists enjoy the last sunset of 2023 on the bank of River Ganga in Mirzapur.
Credit: PTI
People row boats on River Ganga during the last sunset of 2023, in Kolkata.
The last sunset of the year 2023 at the newly-constructed Wayil Bridge in Ganderbal.
Credit: PTI
A boy rides a bicycle during the last sunset in Joypur village on the outskirts of Agartala.
Credit: PTI
Celebrity couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram also shared an adorable picture of the last sunset of 2023 from their Kerala vacation.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda