Last sunset of 2023: Amazing visuals from various Indian cities

DH Web Desk

Tourists enjoy a camel safari in the desert of Pushkar, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI

A woman with her children captures the last sunset of the year in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

Tourists enjoy the last sunset of 2023 on the bank of River Ganga in Mirzapur.

Credit: PTI

People row boats on River Ganga during the last sunset of 2023, in Kolkata.

| Swapan Mahapatra

The last sunset of the year 2023 at the newly-constructed Wayil Bridge in Ganderbal.

Credit: PTI

A boy rides a bicycle during the last sunset in Joypur village on the outskirts of Agartala.

Credit: PTI

Celebrity couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram also shared an adorable picture of the last sunset of 2023 from their Kerala vacation.

Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda