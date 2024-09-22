List of youngest female CMs to ever hold post in India

AAP leader Atishi took oath on Saturday as Delhi's third woman Chief Minister and the youngest of all three to hold the top office in the national capital. She also became the 17th woman to hold the post of chief minister in independent India.

The senior AAP leader, however, will have a brief tenure in office as assembly elections in the national capital are due in February.

A first-time legislator, Atishi is a key face of the party and managed AAP's operations during Arvind Kejriwal's time in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case.

As the 43-year-old became the youngest CM to take oath in Delhi, here are other female chief ministers in India who have been on the list of youngest ever to hold the top post.