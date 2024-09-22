List of youngest female CMs to ever hold post in India

DH Web Desk
AAP leader Atishi took oath on Saturday as Delhi's third woman Chief Minister and the youngest of all three to hold the top office in the national capital. She also became the 17th woman to hold the post of chief minister in independent India.
The senior AAP leader, however, will have a brief tenure in office as assembly elections in the national capital are due in February.
A first-time legislator, Atishi is a key face of the party and managed AAP's operations during Arvind Kejriwal's time in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case.
As the 43-year-old became the youngest CM to take oath in Delhi, here are other female chief ministers in India who have been on the list of youngest ever to hold the top post.
Shashikala Kakodkar: The first-ever female chief minister of Goa, she was just 38-year-old when she held the post, making her the youngest ever.
Credit: Facebook/Dr. Pramod Sawant
Mayawati: Not only did she become one of the youngest CMs of India at the age of 39, she was also the first female chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and first ever female Dalit CM in the country.
Credit: PTI Photo
Nandini Satpathy: Not only was she only 41-year-old when she became the CM of Odisha, she was also the first woman to hold the post. Born in Cuttack, she was also editor of Odia monthly Kalana.
Credit: odisha.gov.in
Rabri Devi: First-ever female CM of Bihar, she held the position at the age of 42 after her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav had to resign over corruption charges relating to the Fodder scam.
Credit: PTI Photo
AIADMK supremo late J Jayalalithaa became one of the youngest and first woman CM in Tamil Nadu in 1991. Also known as the Queen of Tamil Cinema, she joined the party in 1982 when M G Ramachandran was chief minister, and herself became the CM at 43 years of age.
Credit: PTI Photo