Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood celebrities summoned by ED

DH Web Desk

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was the first celebrity to be summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev betting application case in Chhattisgarh.

Credit: PTI

Enforcement Directorate summoned Huma Qureshi along with others in the Mahadev betting app case.

Credit: Instagram/@iamhumaq

Ace comedian andactor Kapil Sharma's name also popped in the Mahadev betting app case and has been summoned by ED.

Credit: Instagram/@kapilsharma

Television actress Hina Khan was summoned by the ED on October 5.

Credit: Instagram/@realhinakhan

Shraddha Kapoor is the fifth celebrity to be summoned by ED in the Mahadev betting app case.

Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor