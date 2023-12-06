Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: Politicians pay tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

DH Web Desk
President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Parliament House complex in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Parliament House complex in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to pay her tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary celebration at Parliament House complex in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
BSP supremo Mayawati pays tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary at the party office in Lucknow.
Credit: PTI Photo
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary in Agartala.
Credit: PTI Photo