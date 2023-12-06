Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: Politicians pay tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

DH Web Desk

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to pay her tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary celebration at Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

BSP supremo Mayawati pays tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary at the party office in Lucknow.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary in Agartala.

|

Credit: PTI Photo