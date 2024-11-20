Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Celebrities cast their vote

DH Web Desk
Sachin Tendulkar poses with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara after exercising his voting rights during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai.
Credit: Instgaram/@sachintendulkar
Akshay Kumar shows his ink-marked finger as he leaves after casting his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and his wife arrive at a polling station to cast their votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Rajkummar Rao shows his finger marked after casting his vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Filmmaker Annand Kumaar shows his finger marked after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai.
Credit: Instagram/officialanandkumar
Gautami Kapoor shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Nagpur.
Credit: PTI
Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai pose for photos after casting votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Anup Jalota poses for photos after casting his vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai.
Credit: Special Arrangement
