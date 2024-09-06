First look at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja

DH Web Desk
The first look of Mumbai's much-awaited Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganesh Mahotsav Mandal, a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Credit: PTI
Setting the stage for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the unveiling event drew a huge crowd.
Credit: PTI
Situated at Putlabai Chawl, this pandal was established in 1934 and every year, the pandal attracts lakhs of devotees.
Credit: PTI
Devotees and media capture the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.
Credit: Lalbaugcha Raja