First look at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja

DH Web Desk

The first look of Mumbai's much-awaited Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganesh Mahotsav Mandal, a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Credit: PTI

Setting the stage for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the unveiling event drew a huge crowd.

Credit: PTI

Situated at Putlabai Chawl, this pandal was established in 1934 and every year, the pandal attracts lakhs of devotees.

Credit: PTI

Devotees and media capture the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

Credit: Lalbaugcha Raja