In Pics | Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis among others pay tributes to police martyrs on 26/11 anniversary

The tributes were paid at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Deepak Kesarkar, city police chief Vivek Phansalkar and other senior officials were also present.
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais pays floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who attacked the metropolis on this day, 15 years ago.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lays wreath on memorial of the martyrs.
Fadnavis pays floral tribute to the martyrs.
The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attacks.
After paying floral tributes to the martyrs, the Governor met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, along with the family members of the martyred policemen.
Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.
