Makar Sankranti 2024: Importance of the Harvest Festival

DH Web Desk
Importance of Makar Sankranti
This festival is dedicated to the sun god, Surya, the bestower of Life. People take a holy dip in rivers and ponds to cleanse their sins and bring good fortune.
Credit: PTI
Thanksgiving & Gratitude
Farmers express gratitude for a bountiful harvest during Makar Sankranti. It is a time for thanksgiving and acknowledging the hard work put into agriculture.
Credit: PTI
Importance of Sesame
Preparing sesame-based sweets and offering it to the god is believed to bring good rewards and fulfilment of cherished goals.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Donation
The period of Sankranti to Rathasaptami is considered very auspicious and donation in any form is considered very meritorious.
Credit: DH Photo
Exchanging gifts with married women
Exchanging gifts from married women during this time is considered very auspicious. Also, it is believed that the individual gets divine grace and their desires bear fruit due to this noble deed.
Credit: PTI