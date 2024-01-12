Makar Sankranti 2024: Importance of the Harvest Festival

Importance of Makar Sankranti

This festival is dedicated to the sun god, Surya, the bestower of Life. People take a holy dip in rivers and ponds to cleanse their sins and bring good fortune.

Credit: PTI

Thanksgiving & Gratitude

Farmers express gratitude for a bountiful harvest during Makar Sankranti. It is a time for thanksgiving and acknowledging the hard work put into agriculture.

Credit: PTI

Importance of Sesame

Preparing sesame-based sweets and offering it to the god is believed to bring good rewards and fulfilment of cherished goals.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Donation

The period of Sankranti to Rathasaptami is considered very auspicious and donation in any form is considered very meritorious.

Credit: DH Photo

Exchanging gifts with married women

Exchanging gifts from married women during this time is considered very auspicious. Also, it is believed that the individual gets divine grace and their desires bear fruit due to this noble deed.

Credit: PTI