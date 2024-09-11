Malaika Arora's father Anil dies by suicide: A look at his moments with his family

DH Web Desk

Anil Arora is seen with his wife Joyce and daughters Malaika and Amrita during a festival. 

|

Credit: Instagram/@joycearora

Another candid picture of Anil with his family from a party.

|

Credit: Instagram/@joycearora

A perfect family picture.

|

Credit: Instagram/@joycearora

Despite the divorce, Anil and Joyce shared a cordial relationship and were seen attending all the family functions, festivals etc.

|

Credit: Instagram/@joycearora

A happy picture of Anil and his wife Joyce.

|

Credit: Instagram/@joycearora

Anil poses for a family selfie clicked during an intimate bash.

|

Credit: Instagram/@joycearora

Anil Arora and Joyce Arora get clicked together at a party.

|

Credit: Instagram/@joycearora