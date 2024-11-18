Manipur Unrest: Police arrest dozens for attacks on minister's homes

DH Web Desk
Smoke and flames billow out of a car that was set on fire during demonstrations after three bodies were found near the Manipur-Assam border in Imphal.
Credit: PTI
People protest after bodies of six people from the Meitei community were found, days after they were taken hostage by suspected Kuki insurgents from Manipur's Jiribam district.
Credit: PTI
People stage a protest after bodies of six people from the Meitei community were found, days after they were taken hostage by suspected Kuki insurgents from Manipur's Jiribam district.
Credit: PTI
Women protest at Ima Market after three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing were found from Jiribam district, in Imphal.
Credit: PTI
Security personnel stand guard ahead of a protest after three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing were found from Jiribam district, in Imphal, Manipur.
Credit: PTI
Charred remains of goods following demonstrations in Imphal.
Credit: PTI
A woman passes by burning vehicles during demonstrations in Imphal.
Credit: PTI
Members of Khwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace (KIKJCCP) speak to security personnel during a protest over the alleged killing of three persons in Imphal.
Credit: PTI
A CRPF vehicle was seen damaged by bullets fired by armed militants in Jiribam district, Manipur.
Credit: PTI
A truck was damaged after armed militants set it on fire in Jiribam district, Manipur.
Credit: PTI
Security personnel check a vehicle in a sensitive area of Manipur.
Credit: PTI