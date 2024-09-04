Modi's lunch with Sultan of Brunei: Check out the menu

DH Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Sultan of Brunei for the lunch at latter's official residence in Hassanal Bolkiah on September 4.
The lunch featured a variety of delicious dishes, including mango saffron peda and motichoor laddoo.
The menu also featured channa masala, kofta, bhindi, and jeera rice, as well as options like grilled lobster, Tasmanian salmon, prawns, scallops, and coconut barley risotto.
Quiche and Truffle served during the luncheon at the Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets clicked during an official lunch hosted by the Sultan of Brunei in Brunei.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Sultan of Brunei during a luncheon in Brunei.
