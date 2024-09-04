Modi's lunch with Sultan of Brunei: Check out the menu

DH Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Sultan of Brunei for the lunch at latter's official residence in Hassanal Bolkiah on September 4.

Credit: PMO

The lunch featured a variety of delicious dishes, including mango saffron peda and motichoor laddoo.

Credit: X/@HCIBrunei

The menu also featured channa masala, kofta, bhindi, and jeera rice, as well as options like grilled lobster, Tasmanian salmon, prawns, scallops, and coconut barley risotto.

Credit: X/@HCIBrunei

Quiche and Truffle served during the luncheon at the Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei.

Credit: X/@HCIBrunei

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets clicked during an official lunch hosted by the Sultan of Brunei in Brunei.

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Sultan of Brunei during a luncheon in Brunei.

Credit: PMO