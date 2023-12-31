Most searched people in India in 2023 | A list

DH Web Desk
Rank 10: Middle order batsman Travis Head, one of the heroes of Australia's World Cup triumph, has made a spot for himself on the tenth position on the 'Most Searched People' list of Google trends.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 9: Getting a rank higher than Australian Head is our very own Suryakumar Yadav, who stepped up as the captain of the recent T20I series after his stint in the World Cup.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 8: Not a cricketer but cricket has got a lot to do with David Beckham, making him eighth in the list. As per the trends, Indians searched for Beckham most between November 5-December 2, around the time the star footballer came to India to watch the cricket World Cup final on November 19.
Credit: PTI Photo
Rank 7: Continuing the cricket trend is the Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who left cricket fans in awe of his game.
Credit: PTI Photo
Rank 6: Be it his reel-like wedding with Kiara Advani or episode on 'Koffee with Karan', things have worked in favour of Sidharth Malhotra who is placed sixth on the list.
Credit: X/@SidMalhotra
Rank 5: YouTuber Elvish Yadav, a streamer and singer from Gurugram, is known for his YouTube videos and winning the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.
Credit: X/@ElvishYadav
Rank 4: He came into the scheme of things only when India were forced to shift to plan B, following Hardik Pandya's exit. But 'Special Shami', who missed four games, took up the challenge to emerge as the best bowler in the competition. He delivered with 24 wickets in only seven outings at 12.20.
Credit: PTI Photo
Rank 3: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra grabbed quite the spotlight after World Cup. Ravindra, whose grandparents reside in Bengaluru and witnessed him strike a superb century against Pakistan, made place for himself at the third spot.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 2: Beating all other sportsmen with his ranking, Shubman Gill has been placed second on the list of most searched names in India this year.
Credit: PTI Photo
Rank 1: Topping the list is the B-Town diva Kiara Advani who always finds a way to make a place for herself in media headlines and people's hearts!
Credit: PTI Photo