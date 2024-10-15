Mysuru Dasara: A timeless blend of culture and royalty

The curtains closed on the 10-day iconic Mysuru Dasara celebrations in the palace city on Saturday (October 12), with a grand Vijayadashami procession marking the final highlight of the festival.

Thousands gathered to witness the grand 'Jamboo Savari,' a majestic procession of caparisoned elephants, led by 'Abhimanyu,' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mysuru’s presiding deity, in a 750 kg gold 'Ambari' howdah.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar inaugurated the grand procession by offering pooja to the 'Nandi Dhwaja' (Nandi Flag) from the iconic Amba Vilas Palace.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Dy CM DK Shivakumar and others shower flower petals on Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mysuru’s presiding deity

The erstwhile King from the Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performs 'Banni Puja' at the premises of Mysore Palace on the occasion of Vijayadasami.

Thousands take part in a procession of goddess Chamundeshwari during the Dasara celebration, in Mysuru.

Thousands gathered to witness the grand Mysuru Dasara procession.

Artists perform during the Mysuru Dasara procession.

Folk artists perform during the Dasara Jamboo Savari procession in Mysuru.

