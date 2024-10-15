Mysuru Dasara: A timeless blend of culture and royalty

DH Web Desk
The curtains closed on the 10-day iconic Mysuru Dasara celebrations in the palace city on Saturday (October 12), with a grand Vijayadashami procession marking the final highlight of the festival.
Credit: DH/Anup Ragh T.
Thousands gathered to witness the grand 'Jamboo Savari,' a majestic procession of caparisoned elephants, led by 'Abhimanyu,' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mysuru’s presiding deity, in a 750 kg gold 'Ambari' howdah.
Credit: DH/Anup Ragh T.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar inaugurated the grand procession by offering pooja to the 'Nandi Dhwaja' (Nandi Flag) from the iconic Amba Vilas Palace.
Credit: DH/Anup Ragh T.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Dy CM DK Shivakumar and others shower flower petals on Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mysuru’s presiding deity
Credit: PTI
The erstwhile King from the Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performs 'Banni Puja' at the premises of Mysore Palace on the occasion of Vijayadasami.
Credit: DH/Anup Ragh T.
Thousands take part in a procession of goddess Chamundeshwari during the Dasara celebration, in Mysuru.
Credit: PTI
Thousands gathered to witness the grand Mysuru Dasara procession.
Credit: DH/Anup Ragh T.
Artists perform during the Mysuru Dasara procession.
Credit: DH/Anup Ragh T.
Folk artists perform during the Dasara Jamboo Savari procession in Mysuru.
Credit: DH/Anup Ragh T.