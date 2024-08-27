Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Cops & protesters clash amid mass unrest

DH Web Desk

Police personnel deployed at Howrah Bridge in view of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally called by Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, a students' organisation, in Kolkata.

|

Credit: PTI

Police use water cannons to disperse students protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

|

Credit: PTI

Tear gas shells being used by security personnel to disperse students during their protest march towards West Bengal Secretariat.

|

Credit: PTI

Police personnel detain an agitator during a protest march of students towards West Bengal Secretariat over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

|

Credit: PTI

RAF personnel lathi-charge during a protest march by Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj activists to Nabanna (state secretariat) against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Howrah.

|

Credit: PTI

Police use tear gas shells to disperse students protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

|

Credit: PTI

RAF personnel lathi-charge during a protest march by Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj activists to Nabanna against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Howrah.

|

Credit: PTI

Police personnel detain a woman during a protest march by Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj activists to Nabanna (state secretariat) against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Howrah.

|

Credit: PTI

A man holds national flag at Howrah Bridge during a protest march by Chhatra Samaj activists to Nabanna (state secretariat) against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Howrah.

|

Credit: PTI

Police personnel detain a Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj activist during a protest march to Nabanna against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Howrah.

|

Credit: PTI