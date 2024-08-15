Narendra Modi visits Raj Ghat, pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 78th Independence Day

DH Web Desk
On the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by offering floral tributes at his memorial, Raj Ghat in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his Raj Ghat memorial on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI