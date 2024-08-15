Narendra Modi visits Raj Ghat, pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 78th Independence Day

DH Web Desk

On the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by offering floral tributes at his memorial, Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi paid his tribute before addressing the nation on 78th Independence Day.

Credit: PTI

Modi's tribute at the iconic site emphasized the nation's deep respect for the 'Father of the Nation'.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi was seen in a white kurta and churidar with a blue chequered jacket.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his Raj Ghat memorial on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI