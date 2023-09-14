Nation preps up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

DH Web Desk
Ganesh Chaturthi also known as 'Vinayaka Chaturthi' is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by Hindus across the nation.
The festival is celebrated for 10 days where devotees bring lord Ganesha to their homes and worship for prosperity and good health.
In states like Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, this festival is celebrated in grand manner with pandals being set up in public areas.
Devotees welcome idol of Lord Ganesha to the pandals ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much pomp and show.
Idol makers are busy making making Ganesha idols as devotees also bring home the idols and offer pujas.
Sea of devotees are seen seeking blessings of lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.
An artist makes an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, in Prayagraj.
An artist gives final touches to a clay idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.
An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Agra.
