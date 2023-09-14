Nation preps up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

DH Web Desk

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as 'Vinayaka Chaturthi' is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by Hindus across the nation.

Credit: PTI Photo

The festival is celebrated for 10 days where devotees bring lord Ganesha to their homes and worship for prosperity and good health.

Credit: PTI Photo

In states like Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, this festival is celebrated in grand manner with pandals being set up in public areas.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees welcome idol of Lord Ganesha to the pandals ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much pomp and show.

Credit: PTI Photo

Idol makers are busy making making Ganesha idols as devotees also bring home the idols and offer pujas.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sea of devotees are seen seeking blessings of lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

An artist makes an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

An artist gives final touches to a clay idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Agra.

Credit: PTI Photo